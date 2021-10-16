Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river

A rescue team was looking for four children and two adults swept away by the water in New Taipei City Saturday. A rescue team was looking for four children and two adults swept away by the water in New Taipei City Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rescue workers were looking for four children and two adults who had been swept away by a swollen river in the New Taipei City district of Shuangxi, reports said Saturday (Oct. 16).

The group of 33 had reportedly been taking part in an outdoor nature class near the Hubao Pond historic trail in the area, when sudden strong rainfall forced them to return, CNA reported.

One girl managed to escape from the water, and a group of 13 people, including four children, who had initially been cut off on one side of the river managed to reach safety at a temple in the area.

As an emergency rescue team intervened, it was still unable to contact six people by 8 p.m. They were girls aged 8, 9, and 15, a boy aged 11, and two men aged 45 and 48.

