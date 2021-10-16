Alexa
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer

Song touches on a series of sensitive topics, from COVID-19 to censorship and the Uyghurs

  312
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/16 19:35
Kimberley Chen and Namewee in the video for "Fragile." (CNA, Asian Tone photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese social media Sina Weibo blocked the accounts of Malaysian rapper Namewee (黄明志) and Taiwan-based Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語) after they released a duet satirizing the country’s communist regime, reports said Saturday (Oct. 16).

The Mandarin-language song, called “Fragile,” or literally “Heart of Glass” (玻璃心) in Chinese, was a romantic love song on the surface, but contained numerous stabs at Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平).

The song, written by Namewee, included references to Chinese netizens being easily offended, and to Xi’s repression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The YouTube video, also directed by Namewee, was dominated by the color pink, CNA reported, and opened with the warning “Please be cautious if you are fragile pink.”

While a panda figure danced and worked in the background, the two singers made references to various subjects tied to China. They mentioned the love for “dogs, cats, bats, and civets” in an apparent allusion to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s illegal to breach the firewall, you’ll be missed if the Pooh discovers it,” they sang, hitting out at censorship and alluding to comparisons between Xi’s look and the character Winnie the Pooh, which led images of the latter to be banned in China. The song also featured the term “common prosperity,” the theme of Xi’s most recent political campaign.

The video was launched on YouTube on Friday (Oct. 15), and by 6 p.m. Saturday, it had recorded more than 1 million views.
