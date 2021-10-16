Taiwan considers ending mask mandate for outdoor athletic activities

Running and jogging might be allowed without a mask beginning Tuesday. Running and jogging might be allowed without a mask beginning Tuesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jogging without a mask could be possible as soon as Tuesday (Oct. 19), as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering a new package of measures loosening restrictions.

Since the number of local COVID-19 infections has fallen to near zero a day, the authorities have allowed hikers in mountains, forests and uncrowded coastal areas to leave their mask off.

On Sunday, the CECC will likely announce that running, jogging and hiking in locations like riverside paths will no longer require the wearing of masks, CNA reported. The measures are expected to take effect on Tuesday.

Taiwan confirmed one new local COVID infection Saturday following four consecutive days without any new cases. A total of 10 imported cases were announced, but no new deaths.