Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed one new local COVID-19 case Saturday (Oct. 16), with no deaths, but 10 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new local case was an Indonesian woman aged 33 living in New Taipei City who took a test Friday (Oct. 15) because she was preparing to return home. Three contacts have been asked to quarantine while the health authorities investigate her case. She was asymptomatic throughout, the CECC said.

The imported cases were six men and four women ranging in age from 10 to 59. Three of them arrived from the United States, two from Indonesia, and one each from Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, and the United Kingdom. Their arrival dates fell between Oct. 1-14, the CECC said.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,336 coronavirus cases included 14,584 domestic cases and 1,698 imported ones, with the total death tally remaining at 846. Of the fatalities, 834 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 319.

Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 110 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.