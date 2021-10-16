Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 12:59
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, returns a shot to Pedro Martinez, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Indian ...
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr celebrate holding his posters, after the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections in Tahr...
Mick Jagger, left, Keith Richards, center, and Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones arrive at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif., Monday, Oct. 11,...
Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm, Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denmark, Maine. The farm complex was...
Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa reacts during an interview at a restaurant in Taguig city, Philippines, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The No...
South Africa's Evidence Makgopa, left, is challenged by Ethiopia's Shemelese Bekele Godo during the World Cup 2022 group G qualifying soccer match bet...
Delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, arrives at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hal...
France's players celebrate their victory at the end of the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in...
Trader John Panin, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Stocks are moving broadly higher in early trading...
An air tanker drops retardant on the Alisal Fire on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal ...
A man lies still as devotees light oil lamps over his body as part of rituals to celebrate the tenth and final day of Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, N...
Pedestrians walk across Golden Horn Metro bridge near the Suleymaniye mosque, background, as the sun sets in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021....
Royal Guards attend a military parade as they celebrate 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemo...
Boston Red Sox Enrique Hernandez, reacts after hitting a sacrifice fly ball to score Danny Santana to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning duri...
Crows sit on grave crosses in the section of a cemetery reserved for coronavirus victims in Kolpino, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 12,...
A member of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade takes part in a rally calling for action against climate change, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday,...
In this photo taken with a long shutter speed, members of the Netherlands team compete in the men's pursuit during the Speed Skating China Open, a tes...

OCT. 9 - 15, 2021

From the excitement of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones, chattily standing outside their plane as they arrive in Burbank, California, for “The No Filter Tour,” reminiscent of earlier days of rock n' roll press opportunities, to New York real estate scion Robert Durst's conviction to life in prison for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, to the beauty of sunset in Istanbul as pedestrians walk across the Golden Horn Metro bridge, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2021-10-16 14:23 GMT+08:00

