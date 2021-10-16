Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

11 kids drowned, 10 rescued in Indonesian river cleanup

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/16 11:32
Rescuers search for victims of drowning in a river in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. A number of students drowned during a schoo...
Rescuers remove a body from the water during a search for the victims of drowning in a river in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. A...
Rescuers search for victims of drowning in a river in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. A number of students drowned during a schoo...

Rescuers search for victims of drowning in a river in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. A number of students drowned during a schoo...

Rescuers remove a body from the water during a search for the victims of drowning in a river in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. A...

Rescuers search for victims of drowning in a river in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. A number of students drowned during a schoo...

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Eleven students drowned and 10 others were rescued during a school outing for a river cleanup in Indonesia’s West Java Province, officials said Saturday.

Local officials said 150 students from an Islamic junior high school were participating in the cleanup Friday along the banks of the Cileueur river bank when 21 of them slipped into the water.

“The weather was good and there was no flash flood," said Deden Ridwansyah, chief of the Bandung Search and Rescue Office. “Those children who drowned were holding each others’ hands. One of them slipped and the others followed,” Ridwansyah said.

Nearby residents and a rescue team managed to save 10 of the students, who were sent to a nearby hospital.

Rescuers used big orange inflatable rafts to search for victims and all students were accounted for when the search ended Friday night.

The students apparently were not wearing flotation devices. Some reports said they were trying to cross the river, which is popular for rafting and inner tubing, when they fell in.

Rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.

In February 2020, a flash flood killed at least six students who drowned in a river in Sleman district of Yogyakarta province.

Updated : 2021-10-16 13:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend