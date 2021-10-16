Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge

Man allegedly kills girlfriend, volunteer embalming team currently working on victims of Kaohsiung building fire

  105
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/16 12:16
Chen Hsiu-chiang's girlfriend had bruises all over her body when she arrived at the hospital.

Chen Hsiu-chiang's girlfriend had bruises all over her body when she arrived at the hospital. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The head coordinator of a team of renowned volunteer embalmers that is helping victims of Kaohsiung's Cheng Chung Cheng building fire, has been detained following accusations of assault and murder.

Liberty Times reported that Chen Hsiu-chiang (陳修將) admitted to fighting with his long-term extramarital girlfriend, surnamed Hu (胡), during their stay at a motel in Changhua County, during which he pulled her by the hair and slammed her head into hard objects. Hu was discovered with injuries all over her body early Friday (Oct. 15) morning and was pronounced dead despite efforts to resuscitate her at the hospital.

The hospital called the police when medical staff noticed bruises all over Hu’s body. Also, there was a smell of charcoal, and brown liquid coming from her mouth and nose, according to CNA.

When police arrived at the scene, Chen calmly told them, “She was injured all over when I woke up, I don’t know what happened,” per Liberty Times.

After further questioning, however, Chen finally admitted that he and Hu had fought on Friday evening, but denied intending to murder her. Prosecutors detained him on a murder charge.

Chen, who faces assault and murder charges, had been staying at the motel with Hu since Oct. 8, per Liberty Times. CNA reported the couple checked into the motel to allegedly avoid Chen’s debtors, and that Hu was also Chen’s employee, in addition to being his girlfriend.

Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Chen Hsiu-chiang heads a team of volunteer embalmers in the wake of the 2021 Hualien train derailment. (CNA photo)

UDN reported that Chen is a mortician that heads a team of volunteer embalmers called “The 76 Walkers Professional Embalming and Restoration Team” (76行者遺體美容專業修復團隊). It has volunteered its services to help victims of the Penghu TransAsia Airways Flight 222 accident, Kaohsiung gas explosion, earthquakes in Tainan and Hualien, as well as the Hualien train derailment earlier in 2021.

Team members were shocked at the news of his arrest, and spokesperson Wang Wei Chun (王薇君) told reporters that Chen is an active, caring person at work.

Wang confirmed the team’s Kaohsiung branch is working on some of the bodies from the Kaohsiung building fire. He worried that news of Chen's arrest might have a negative effect on the team's reputation.

Chen once told reporters in an interview that he was once a juvenile delinquent and took drugs, got in fights, robbed, and even ran a brothel, according to Liberty Times. He had been imprisoned six times in the past, but redeemed himself through the craft of embalming.
embalmer
embalmers
mortician
morticians
2021 Kaohsiung tower fire
murder
assault
volunteer
volunteers

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
2021/10/15 19:32
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
2021/10/15 10:56
Update: Doctors restore eye gouge victim's vision in southern Taiwan
Update: Doctors restore eye gouge victim's vision in southern Taiwan
2021/10/12 18:16
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
2021/10/12 11:00
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
2021/09/30 18:33

Updated : 2021-10-16 13:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung building fire tied to petrol bombing
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend