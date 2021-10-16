Fires break out in New Taipei City, Miaoli County

A fire breaks out in a New Taipei City office building early Saturday morning. A fire breaks out in a New Taipei City office building early Saturday morning. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— A fire broke out in an office building in New Taipei City’s Xizhi District, while another fire struck a commercial building in Miaoli County on Saturday morning (Oct. 16).

The New Taipei City Fire Department received reports of the Xizhi fire at around 4 a.m., and deployed 54 fire engines and 160 firefighters to put out the large fire, CNA reported. The fire was located on the sixth floor, in a semiconductor company’s 132 square meter storage room. The fire was put out around 7 a.m.

According to UDN, though the building housed many electronic technology companies, no one was injured as the offices were empty at the time. The fire department told UDN the fire destroyed air compressors and cardboard boxes for packing stored in the depot.



Another fire on Saturday, in Miaoli County. (CNA photo)

The fire in Miaoli was reported at around 7 a.m., and firefighters were concerned that people were trapped inside, as the commercial building has many entertainment venues such as karaoke parlors. However, by the time the fire was put out at around 9 a.m., the fire department was able to confirm there were no injuries, CNA reported.

The fire department will conduct further investigations on the cause of the fire. The owner of the eighth-floor karaoke parlor, where the fire began, could give no reason for the fire starting.

They said the parlor has not been in business recently due to COVID-19, and there was nothing unusual to report. CNA cited the owner as saying they received notice Saturday “the air conditioner caught fire.”