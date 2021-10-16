Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Fires break out in New Taipei City, Miaoli County

No injuries or deaths reported in either commercial building fire incidents

  133
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/16 10:57
A fire breaks out in a New Taipei City office building early Saturday morning. 

A fire breaks out in a New Taipei City office building early Saturday morning.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— A fire broke out in an office building in New Taipei City’s Xizhi District, while another fire struck a commercial building in Miaoli County on Saturday morning (Oct. 16).

The New Taipei City Fire Department received reports of the Xizhi fire at around 4 a.m., and deployed 54 fire engines and 160 firefighters to put out the large fire, CNA reported. The fire was located on the sixth floor, in a semiconductor company’s 132 square meter storage room. The fire was put out around 7 a.m.

According to UDN, though the building housed many electronic technology companies, no one was injured as the offices were empty at the time. The fire department told UDN the fire destroyed air compressors and cardboard boxes for packing stored in the depot.

Fires break out in New Taipei City, Miaoli County
Another fire on Saturday, in Miaoli County. (CNA photo)

The fire in Miaoli was reported at around 7 a.m., and firefighters were concerned that people were trapped inside, as the commercial building has many entertainment venues such as karaoke parlors. However, by the time the fire was put out at around 9 a.m., the fire department was able to confirm there were no injuries, CNA reported.

The fire department will conduct further investigations on the cause of the fire. The owner of the eighth-floor karaoke parlor, where the fire began, could give no reason for the fire starting.

They said the parlor has not been in business recently due to COVID-19, and there was nothing unusual to report. CNA cited the owner as saying they received notice Saturday “the air conditioner caught fire.”
fire
blaze
New Taipei City
Miaoli County
karaoke
karaoke store

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung tower fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung tower fire tied to petrol bombing
2021/10/15 19:32
Kaohsiung fire survivor shares hair-raising escape story
Kaohsiung fire survivor shares hair-raising escape story
2021/10/15 17:43
Taiwan premier to donate 1 month's salary to Kaohsiung following tragic fire
Taiwan premier to donate 1 month's salary to Kaohsiung following tragic fire
2021/10/15 16:31
Kaohsiung mayor apologizes for deadly fire in southern Taiwan
Kaohsiung mayor apologizes for deadly fire in southern Taiwan
2021/10/15 12:36
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
2021/10/15 10:56

Updated : 2021-10-16 11:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung tower fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung tower fire tied to petrol bombing
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend