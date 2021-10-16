Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cardinals coach Kingsbury, 2 others to miss Sunday vs Browns

By DAVID BRANDT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/16 08:57
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer greet each other before an NFL football game, Sund...
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, greets team president Michael Bidwill after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Su...

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer greet each other before an NFL football game, Sund...

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, greets team president Michael Bidwill after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Su...

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and an assistant coach and player will miss the Cardinals' game Sunday at Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19.

Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also will be sidelined for the NFL's only unbeaten team.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who has head coaching experience in Denver, and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities for Arizona, which is 5-0 for the first time since 1974. Additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff, the team said Friday.

Kingsbury has said earlier this week that the team has been 100% vaccinated for quite a while, but that hasn't stopped the virus from upending their plans to win a sixth straight game.

The Cardinals are already likely without star linebacker Chandler Jones, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Allen — a third-year pro — is also a key piece to the Cardinals' defense and had a sack last week in a win over the 49ers.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-16 10:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung tower fire tied to petrol bombing
Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung tower fire tied to petrol bombing
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend