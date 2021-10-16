Alexa
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith questionable with another neck issue

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 06:08
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is questionable for Sunday's game at New England because of another neck issue for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

The team said results of an MRI were favorable, and general manager/owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show Friday he expected Smith to play.

The development with Smith is significant because the 30-year-old has battled neck and back issues throughout his 11 seasons. Smith had season-ending surgery last year and said he felt better than he had since college going into this season.

Smith showed up on the injury report Thursday as limited in practice. The unofficial designation for Smith was “did not practice” on Friday, when the Cowboys conduct a walkthrough rather than a full workout before a Sunday game.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who leads the NFL with six interceptions and can tie the league record with at least one pick in each of the first six games, is questionable with an ankle injury. The club said the second-year player is a game-time decision.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-16 08:22 GMT+08:00

