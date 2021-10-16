Alexa
1st of a dozen Afghan evacuees arrives in Maine

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 05:45
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s refugee resettlement agency has welcomed the first Afghan evacuee and more are are expected in coming days.

“We anticipate 11 more arrivals within the next week,” Hannah DeAngelis, director of refugee and immigration services at Catholic Charities Maine, told the Portland Press Herald.

Among the 12 individuals are four families, all of whom have relatives living in Cumberland County, DeAngelis said. The first of them was an individual who arrived Thursday, she said.

Catholic Charities Maine is leading the resettlement effort under a program set up by the federal government in the wake of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Through that program, Catholic Charities has been approved to resettle 67 to 100 Afghans in Maine.

