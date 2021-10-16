Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Miller, Meals serve as umpire crew chiefs in LCS

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 05:29
Umpires confer about the ruling on a double hit by Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier during the thirteenth inning against the Boston Red S...

Umpires confer about the ruling on a double hit by Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier during the thirteenth inning against the Boston Red S...

HOUSTON (AP) — Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the AL Championship Series that starts Friday night in Houston and Jerry Meals will lead the crew for the NL Championship Series.

The Boston Red Sox visit the Astros for Game 1 of their best-of-seven matchup. The Los Angeles Dodgers play at Atlanta on Saturday night to open the NLCS.

Also working the ALCS are regular season crew chief Dan Iassogna, Laz Diaz, Rob Drake, Alan Porter, David Rackley and Jim Wolf. Diaz, Porter and Wolf were on the field for the NL wild-card game.

Joining Meals for the NLCS are regular season crew chief Mark Carlson, Jordan Baker, Lance Barksdale, Tripp Gibson, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor. Meals, Baker, Carlson and Hoye called the AL wild-card game.

All seven umpires on each LCS crew could work the plate once in the series. There will be six umps on the field for every game — one umpire will be in reserve in case of an injury on the day before his scheduled plate assignment.

Umpires Cory Blaser, Marvin Hudson and Nic Lentz will work the replay room in the LCS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-16 06:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire