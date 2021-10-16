Chennai beats Kolkata in final to clinch 4th IPL title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ageing maestro Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings won their fourth Indian Premier League title, beating two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final on Friday.

Chennai, playing its ninth IPL final, made an imposing 192-3 after being put into bat by Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan.

Kolkata, which had chased down 199 in the 2012 final against Chennai, crumbled to 125-8 before tailenders Shivam Mavi (20) and Lockie Ferguson (17 not out) dragged them to 165-9.

Openers Shubman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) put on a solid 91-run stand, then Kolkata lost its way completely, losing eight wickets for just 34 runs in a dramatic collapse.

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur, who has replaced Axar Patel in India’s Twenty20 World Cup squad, picked up 3-38 while Josh Hazzlewood (2-29) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-37) ran through Kolkata's middle order.

All four top-order Chennai batsmen were amongst the runs, led by Faf du Plessis’ 86 off 59 balls. But the South African had a lucky escape on 2 when Dinesh Karthik missed a regulation stumping.

Ferguson (0-56) had an off day and conceded the second most runs by a bowler in an IPL final.

The three cameos by Moeen Ali (37 not out), tournament top-scorer Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Robin Uthappa (31) helped Chennai to set a formidable total.

