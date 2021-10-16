Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bucks sign general manager Jon Horst to contract extension

By Associated Press
2021/10/16 00:21
Milwaukee Bucks' Justin Robinson goes after a loose ball during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder ...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hands his shoes to a fan following the team's preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Wed...

Milwaukee Bucks' Justin Robinson goes after a loose ball during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder ...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hands his shoes to a fan following the team's preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Wed...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a multi-year contract extension after helping Milwaukee win its first NBA title in a half-century.

The move comes less than two months after the Bucks signed coach Mike Budenholzer to an extension. Milwaukee won the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns in six games to win its first championship since 1971.

“I am blessed and excited to continue with the Bucks,” Horst said Friday.

Horst has worked as Milwaukee’s general manager since 2017. His notable moves have included the hiring of Budenholzer in 2018 and the acquisition of guard Jrue Holiday last year.

He was named the NBA’s executive of the year in 2019.

“Jon’s preparedness, decision-making and leadership have been instrumental in the Bucks’ success during his tenure, and he has earned this extension,” Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said in a statement.

Horst is entering his 14th season with the Bucks. He arrived in Milwaukee as director of basketball operations in 2008 before eventually getting promoted to general manager.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-16 02:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire