Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cardinals acquire TE Ertz in trade with Eagles

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/15 23:42
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz gestures as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on aThursday, Oct....
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the second half of a...
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ...

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz gestures as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on aThursday, Oct....

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ...

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the second half of a...

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ...

The Arizona Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night's 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

Ertz was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 career regular-season games.

Ertz also caught the winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Gowan was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of this year's draft. The 6-foot-2 Gowan has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-16 01:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire