By JIMMY GOLEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/15 23:56
Bruins sign D McAvoy to 8-year, $76 million extension

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins signed Charlie McAvoy to a contract extension on Friday, securing their No. 1 defenseman for eight more years at a cost of $76 million.

The 23-year-old McAvoy was fifth in Norris Trophy voting last year. He had five goals and 25 assists in 51 games last season and led all Bruins defensemen with a plus-22 rating. In the playoffs, he had 12 points in 11 games.

The 2016 first-round draft pick has 24 goals and 98 assists in 235 regular-season games, to go along with another 32 points in 65 playoff appearances. He is plus-80 for his career — second among all NHL defenseman since he entered the league in 2017.

The Bruins open their season on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars.

Updated : 2021-10-16 01:16 GMT+08:00

