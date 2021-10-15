All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bridgeport 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rockford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Abbotsford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled