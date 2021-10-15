NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128 Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117 Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114 Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

Sunday's Games

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.