NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 6 4 40 32 17 Reign FC 12 7 3 39 34 22 Washington 9 7 6 33 26 26 Houston 9 8 5 32 31 29 Chicago 9 8 5 32 25 27 North Carolina 9 8 5 32 28 20 Gotham FC 7 5 8 29 23 18 Orlando 7 8 7 28 26 28 Louisville 4 12 5 17 16 37 Kansas City 3 12 6 15 13 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC 3, Orlando 2

Washington 3, Louisville 0

Sunday, October 10

Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Houston 4, North Carolina 1

Reign FC 3, Chicago 2

Wednesday, October 13

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Kansas City 3, Houston 0

Reign FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, October 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.