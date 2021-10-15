All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 12 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 6 7 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 2 7 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 10 7 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 8 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 3 8 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Vancouver 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

Columbus 8, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 6, Vegas 2

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.