NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 22:04
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 12 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 6 7 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 2 7 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 10 7 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 8 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 3 8 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Seattle 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Vancouver 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

Columbus 8, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 6, Vegas 2

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-15 23:42 GMT+08:00

