SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 22:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fayetteville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roanoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-10-15 23:41 GMT+08:00

