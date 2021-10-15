Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 15, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;17;84%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Remaining very warm;36;27;NNE;9;59%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;WSW;19;39%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;Mostly sunny;22;14;SE;9;53%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;15;8;Rather cloudy;14;8;SSW;10;73%;23%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a flurry;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;NNE;6;77%;17%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;Sunny, not as warm;22;9;ESE;9;21%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;12;-3;Plenty of sunshine;11;-3;E;10;68%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;23;17;Low clouds;24;17;SSE;17;72%;19%;3

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;24;15;A couple of showers;21;14;NE;9;71%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;10;Mostly sunny;18;14;NNE;12;60%;10%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;Mostly cloudy, hot;39;22;NW;12;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;A t-storm around;35;23;SE;7;59%;55%;10

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A shower and t-storm;26;20;N;6;84%;81%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;31;26;Downpours;30;25;NE;9;85%;97%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;23;15;A shower in spots;21;13;NE;20;74%;48%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;20;5;Sunny, but cooler;11;1;N;20;22%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, cold;9;7;Periods of sun, cool;11;5;WSW;9;85%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little a.m. rain;14;6;Partly sunny;12;6;WSW;9;64%;9%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;20;9;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;SE;8;71%;73%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;WNW;11;81%;86%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;14;7;Partly sunny;14;3;N;13;66%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;13;4;Partly sunny;12;5;SE;5;78%;4%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cool with rain;11;9;Cool with rain;12;9;NE;17;97%;90%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;SSW;6;69%;13%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;19;9;Plenty of sun;19;9;NE;12;43%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;28;20;Some brightening;27;19;ENE;10;45%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;26;19;A little a.m. rain;20;5;NW;13;70%;75%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;33;22;Mostly cloudy;34;21;NNW;10;23%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;18;10;A couple of showers;16;11;SW;20;55%;70%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;A t-storm in spots;30;20;SE;6;59%;64%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;11;78%;78%;4

Chicago, United States;A little rain;17;8;Sunshine and breezy;14;9;WNW;24;49%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;32;26;Morning showers;30;26;SW;20;75%;81%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;12;7;A passing shower;11;7;W;19;64%;80%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;31;26;Nice with some sun;31;26;WSW;12;79%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Breezy, not as warm;23;10;Plenty of sun;22;9;NE;11;38%;5%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and humid;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;ESE;18;64%;13%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Hazy sunshine;35;23;ESE;5;47%;41%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;12;1;Sunny and warmer;19;4;SW;8;28%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;An afternoon shower;34;27;SSW;9;73%;75%;3

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;8;59%;17%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;12;9;Showers around;15;12;SSE;11;83%;91%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;24;9;Clouds and sun;22;8;NNE;8;18%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;23;17;Nice with some sun;25;18;W;10;64%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Afternoon downpours;24;22;Rain and drizzle;23;20;NNW;18;79%;84%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Mostly sunny;31;19;NE;11;27%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;NNE;9;75%;73%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with rain;10;4;Winds subsiding;9;3;W;26;70%;29%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Couple of t-storms;34;25;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;9;83%;77%;4

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;22;Partly sunny, humid;29;20;NNE;16;79%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;A gusty breeze;30;23;Breezy with a shower;29;23;ENE;24;56%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;WNW;8;74%;79%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Plenty of sun;33;19;NE;12;35%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;22;14;A few showers;21;14;WNW;11;81%;90%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. shower;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;NE;11;66%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Plenty of sun;34;28;N;12;48%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;30;17;Mostly sunny;31;14;SSW;18;18%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;31;7;Sunny, not as warm;27;9;N;10;10%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Hazy sun and warm;36;21;NW;14;32%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;30;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;19;S;8;67%;65%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;39;27;Plenty of sun;39;27;NNE;11;18%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;15;3;Periods of sun;14;3;NW;12;72%;27%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;10;65%;71%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;31;23;Low clouds may break;31;23;W;11;60%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;36;27;Humid with a t-storm;31;27;S;9;82%;74%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Warm with clouds;35;23;Hot with high clouds;36;24;ENE;7;61%;50%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;19;3;A morning shower;18;2;NNE;14;41%;46%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;11;73%;64%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Clearing;17;15;SSE;13;82%;34%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;25;16;W;8;61%;27%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;15;8;Partly sunny;16;10;S;9;73%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;SE;9;20%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;24;Nice with some sun;28;24;SW;12;67%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;25;8;Partly sunny;24;12;WNW;5;48%;26%;4

Male, Maldives;A passing shower;32;28;Cloudy with showers;32;27;W;26;69%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Very warm;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;S;12;52%;42%;12

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;E;9;70%;64%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Downpours;12;10;Breezy, a.m. showers;15;8;WSW;28;71%;71%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;NNE;13;45%;27%;9

Miami, United States;A shower in places;30;23;Clouds and sun;30;23;NNE;10;68%;14%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;9;6;Partly sunny;11;2;WSW;15;77%;31%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;S;14;64%;21%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;16;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;NE;12;51%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;20;16;Breezy with showers;20;9;WSW;24;89%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;9;6;An afternoon shower;11;4;SW;19;62%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, less humid;36;27;Hazy sun;34;26;N;12;62%;3%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;15;Periods of sun;27;14;N;13;53%;44%;13

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;25;19;Thunderstorms;24;12;WNW;28;72%;90%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;30;16;Sunshine;30;18;WNW;13;44%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine;9;-1;Sunny and mild;9;-2;NE;10;70%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and beautiful;28;17;A shower in the p.m.;29;18;NW;11;52%;90%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;10;2;Partly sunny;11;0;NW;10;65%;14%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A morning shower;22;16;Rain tapering off;18;6;WSW;19;96%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Increasing clouds;30;26;ESE;23;69%;68%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NE;8;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;34;25;A morning shower;33;25;E;10;69%;68%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;17;6;ENE;7;63%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;33;16;Sunshine and cooler;24;15;W;19;66%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;ENE;9;84%;84%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;30;25;A t-storm around;32;25;E;18;73%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;SE;9;66%;72%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;15;5;Partly sunny;11;1;S;5;67%;3%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Variable clouds;24;3;Partly sunny, colder;10;-1;NNW;21;34%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;12;NW;13;69%;91%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;24;14;Increasing clouds;25;14;SSE;8;75%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;26;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;SE;18;70%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;7;4;Rain and drizzle;5;1;E;11;81%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with rain;13;5;Partly sunny;12;6;WSW;17;71%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;A shower and t-storm;29;21;W;12;68%;77%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;39;24;NNW;12;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;20;6;Sun and clouds;21;6;NNE;8;56%;15%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;9;5;A little a.m. rain;9;6;SW;17;69%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and nice;24;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;WSW;12;43%;4%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;8;79%;85%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;S;4;78%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;Couple of t-storms;25;17;NNW;8;94%;82%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Sunny and nice;22;12;NE;15;18%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;S;11;41%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;9;74%;71%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;23;15;NE;7;66%;63%;2

Seattle, United States;Showers around;14;12;Cloudy and milder;18;11;SSW;11;67%;43%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;22;10;Some brightening;11;2;NW;13;46%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;18;Rain and drizzle;19;14;N;23;80%;84%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clearing and warm;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;ESE;13;69%;63%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold with rain;7;6;A little rain;10;6;WNW;12;94%;83%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;2;75%;65%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;11;4;Plenty of sun;10;1;WNW;16;64%;9%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;19;14;Partly sunny, breezy;21;13;WSW;33;47%;15%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy with some sun;33;26;Breezy and hot;34;22;NE;23;53%;86%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;10;6;A couple of showers;10;6;W;21;60%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;22;9;Sunny and nice;21;8;NE;9;33%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;12;NE;8;71%;68%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;SE;9;20%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny;28;22;ESE;10;52%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Nice with sunshine;23;10;ENE;6;59%;44%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Nice with some sun;25;21;SSW;17;62%;66%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain this afternoon;20;15;Rain and drizzle;15;10;W;24;78%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with some sun;21;17;Mainly cloudy;24;16;SSW;15;46%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with some sun;22;13;Decreasing clouds;24;14;WSW;10;55%;34%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Quite cold;-4;-15;Not as cold;3;-11;E;10;34%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;12;11;Rain, heavy at times;14;9;NE;11;76%;97%;0

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;16;10;Partly sunny;14;3;NW;10;51%;2%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of showers;27;23;Cloudy;29;22;ESE;9;73%;67%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;11;6;Partly sunny;11;6;WSW;16;74%;66%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;14;6;Periods of sun;11;6;W;19;76%;11%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;Increasingly windy;16;13;NNW;38;68%;25%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;26;24;E;14;93%;98%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;NE;4;43%;4%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-15 21:38 GMT+08:00

