Gunung Raja Paksi’s Kimin Tanoto Collaborates With Institut Pertanian Bogor To Strengthen ESG Efforts

One of Southeast Asia’s largest steel companies aims to give back to local community by supporting academic research and action on the green economy

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 15 October 2021 - Gunung Raja Paksi (GRP), one of Southeast Asia's largest privately-owned vertically integrated steel companies, today announces its collaboration with the Institut Pertanian Bogor (IPB University) in an effort to strengthen the education institution's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. GRP has been at the forefront of policies on eco-sustainability and climate change following its decision to set up a Transparent, Accountable, and Professional (TAP) management framework earlier this year. As a sign of its continued commitment to ESG, GRP has now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IPB University's Sharingyuk social mobilisation community.









The collaboration aims to support research into environmental preservation by tapping the university's pool of academic expertise. GRP will work closely with IPB University in a bid to strengthen the public-private ecosystem in Indonesia and foster a national green economy agenda. Mr Kimin Tanoto, Commissioner of Gunung Raja Paksi and a firm advocate for the Green Economy, currently leads the ESG Task Force for the Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association, and has plans to invest in new technologies that reduce the carbon footprint of the manufacturing sector.

Kimin Tanoto, Commissioner of Gunung Raja Paksi, said: "I'm delighted to partner with IPB University on this important ESG initiative. Our joint focus is on educating, inspiring, and empowering businesses in Indonesia to rise to the challenge of transforming the economy for a greener and more socially-responsible tomorrow. My hope is that the actions taken by GRP and IPB University today will serve as an example to other public-private partnerships businesses across the country, and encourage more positive action to be taken on not only climate change but a range of ESG issues that must now become business priorities."

Dr Asep Taryana S.TP., MM of Institut Pertanian Bogor, said: "Companies that place a focus on the environment and focus on sustainability such as GRP play an important role in contributing to the positive social impact on its employees, communities and the environment. This collaboration with IPB is very strategic as it is in line with the advancement of ESG goals.





About Gunung Raja Paksi

With a global base across 40+ countries, Gunung Raja Paksi (GRP) is now one of Southeast Asia's largest privately-owned vertically integrated steel companies. It was successfully listed on the Jakarta Stock Exchange in 2019. For more information, please visit: https://www.gunungrajapaksi.com





#GunungRajaPaksi





About Kimin Tanoto

Kimin is the Founder and CEO of Gunung Capital. Based in Singapore, Gunung Capital is a private investment management company focused on impact investments guided by environmental, social, and governance frameworks. Kimin is committed to putting his business acumen and entrepreneurship skills to invest in transformative projects that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This includes investing in projects that support the decarbonization of different industries, sustainability-linked projects, and carbon credit markets. Kimin is a serial entrepreneur and business leader who has founded multiple businesses. Kimin has leveraged his global and regional business connections, visionary business acumen and deep operational expertise to establish partnerships with world-class companies in the steel and cement industry, top-tier financial institutions and capital markets, to seize on opportunities in Asia and the world. Kimin serves on the Board of Commissioners for PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk which successfully listed on the Jakarta Stock Exchange in 2019. Under Kimin's leadership, he has initiated a transformation of the company by bringing in a world-class management and operations team. In recognition of his contributions to the local steel industry, Kimin was appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Indonesian Iron and Steel Association. Kimin completed his Bachelor of Industrial Management from Cornell University. He is fluent in English, Mandarin Chinese, Hokkien and Bahasa Indonesia. For more information, please visit: https://kimintanoto.com and http://www.greeneconomyforum.com.



