Earnings scheduled for the week of 10/18/2021

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/15 18:00
Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, October 19

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, October 20

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURDAY, October 21

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

FRIDAY, October 22

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Updated : 2021-10-15 20:04 GMT+08:00

