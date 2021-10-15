Earnings scheduled for the week of 10/18/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:
TUESDAY, October 19
Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
WEDNESDAY, October 20
CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
THURDAY, October 21
American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
FRIDAY, October 22
American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
___
___