Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Protests hit Italy as workplace anti-COVID norms go in force

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 17:36
An employee has his certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, a...
An employee has his certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, a...
Employees have their certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, ...
Employees have their certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, ...
Employees have their certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, ...
Employees have their certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, ...
An employee has her certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, a...

An employee has his certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, a...

An employee has his certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, a...

Employees have their certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, ...

Employees have their certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, ...

Employees have their certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, ...

Employees have their certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, ...

An employee has her certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, a...

ROME (AP) — Protests erupted in Italy on Friday as one of the most stringent anti-coronavirus measures in Europe went into effect, requiring all workers, from magistrates to maids, to show a health pass to get into their place of employment.

Police were out in force, schools were closing early and embassies issued warnings of possible violence amid concerns that anti-vaccination demonstrations could turn violent, as they did in Rome over the weekend.

Protests by port workers in Genoa and Trieste threatened to affect commercial activities, but early reports suggested the ports were operational. Protesters shouted “Liberta" (Freedom) in a largely peaceful demonstration in Florence.

The so-called “Green Pass” shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months. Italy has required it to access all sorts of indoor activities for weeks, including dining , visiting museums and theaters and on long-distance trains.

But the addition of the workplace requirement has sparked heated debate and opposition in the onetime epicenter of the outbreak, where vaccination rates are nevertheless among the highest in Europe and where even the latest delta variant-fueled resurgence has been kept largely under control.

Not even the Vatican was spared: Three Swiss Guards quit and another three were suspended after they refused to get vaccinated before the Vatican's Green Pass requirement went into effect.

Updated : 2021-10-15 19:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%