Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: 5 juveniles escape Louisiana jail; 1 captured

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 17:03
Police: 5 juveniles escape Louisiana jail; 1 captured

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five juveniles overpowered two guards at a detention center in Louisiana and escaped late Thursday, with four of the inmates taking off in a vehicle, police said.

The inmates escaped from juvenile detention center in Baton Rouge, police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told news outlets.

Four drove off in a light gold- or tan-colored Toyota pickup truck with the license plate X314899, McKneely said.

The fifth inmate ran away and was later captured, news outlets reported. The four in the pickup truck were still unaccounted for as of early Friday.

The guards suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Two of the juveniles were wearing all orange, two were wearing all brown and one was wearing all black, McKneely said. It was unclear what color the recaptured inmate had been wearing.

Updated : 2021-10-15 18:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%