Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spanish PM urges former king to speak about financial probes

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 17:01
Spanish PM urges former king to speak about financial probes

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister is urging former King Juan Carlos I to offer a public explanation of his suspected financial wrongdoings, which are the target of criminal investigations and have tarnished the Spanish monarchy.

“In my opinion, it would be good if King Juan Carlos said what he thought about all these issues, which are unpleasant,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a television interview late Thursday.

Sánchez told broadcaster La Sexta that the information that has come out so far “has eroded the Spanish people’s confidence in their institutions.”

Juan Carlos moved abroad just over a year ago as allegations of financial scandals swirled around him and embarrassed the royal household.

The former monarch, 83, has been the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland. One of them involved possible kickbacks in a high-speed railway contract in Saudi Arabia.

King Felipe VI, who rose to the Spanish throne after Juan Carlos’ abdication in 2014, has distanced himself from his father.

Sánchez said Felipe is trying to bring about a “renewal” of the monarchy, which the Socialist-led (backslash)dpsnidh government supports.

Updated : 2021-10-15 18:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%