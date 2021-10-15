Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan to donate more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

Taiwan's foreign ministry thanks Japan for proposed donation that could lift vaccination coverage

  187
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/15 18:02
AZ vaccine. 

AZ vaccine.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan announced Friday (Oct. 15) that it will donate more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan as part of its free vaccine-sharing initiative for Southeast Asian countries in need.

At a press briefing on Friday morning, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu stated that Japan has given out 25 million doses to other countries and is planning to hand out an additional 4.9 million jabs to Southeast Asian countries, including 2 million doses each to Indonesia and the Philippines, 500,000 doses to Vietnam, and 400,000 doses to Thailand, reported CNA.

The foreign minister added that another batch of AZ vaccine would be shipped to Taiwan.

As of today, Japan has donated a total of 3.9 million coronavirus jabs to Taiwan through five separate shipments since June.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) expressed gratitude to Japan for its latest offer, saying the move could help improve the country's vaccination coverage and would further strengthen ties in various fields. Taiwan reached a first-dose vaccination coverage of 60% Friday.
COVID 19
vaccine
Japan
vaccine donation
Motegi Toshimitsu
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Results expected soon for Taiwan trials of COVID-19 vaccine combinations
Results expected soon for Taiwan trials of COVID-19 vaccine combinations
2021/10/15 10:34
Taiwan's Medigen applies for COVID vaccine EUA in Eswatini
Taiwan's Medigen applies for COVID vaccine EUA in Eswatini
2021/10/14 20:40
Medical Taiwan fair to speed up links between biomedicine and technology
Medical Taiwan fair to speed up links between biomedicine and technology
2021/10/14 17:50
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
2021/10/14 16:17
Taiwan’s TSMC to start production at new Japan plant
Taiwan’s TSMC to start production at new Japan plant
2021/10/14 15:43

Updated : 2021-10-15 20:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%