Taiwan pineapple cakes face new food import regulations in China

Food exporters given just 1 week to fill out application

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/15 17:59
Longan pineapple cakes from Taiwan. (Kaohsiung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a ban on fresh pineapples from Taiwan in March, China is now targeting the country’s trademark pineapple cakes with new regulations, reports said Friday (Oct. 15).

With the measures coming into force on Jan. 1, 2022, producers of 14 types of food, including the cakes, had only one week to register with China’s customs authority by Oct. 22, cable station SETN reported.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) is drawing up a list of the relevant products to help local food producers meet Chinese registration requirements. The Taiwan government body said it would represent the companies and pass on their registrations in one package to Chinese customs by the end of the month.

The list of 14 products was longer than the initial version proposed by China in April, with meat, dairy and swallow nest added for first-time exporters, the report said. After China banned the import of pineapples from Taiwan on March 1 because of “harmful creatures” allegedly found to have infested them, other countries stepped in and purchased the exotic fruit, now relabeled as “Freedom Pineapples.”
