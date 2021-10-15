Woman suspected of starting Kaohsiung tower fire tied to petrol bombing

Huang (center) being taken in for additional questioning on Oct. 15. Huang (center) being taken in for additional questioning on Oct. 15. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police have found that a woman who is suspected of starting Taiwan's second-most deadly building fire, has a long criminal record of previous offenses, including inciting teens to hurl petrol bombs over a debt dispute.

At around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 14), a fire broke out in the Cheng Chung Cheng Building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng District, a deteriorating structure known locally as "Kaohsiung's No. 1 ghost building." Kaohsiung City Fire Department battled the blaze for five hours, finally extinguishing it at 7 a.m., but not before 46 had perished and 41 had been injured, making it the second-most deadly fire in a single building — after the Weierkang Club fire in Taichung, which killed 64, in 1995.

Based on a preliminary assessment, the fire investigator believes the point of origin of the blaze is a small apartment suite behind an antique shop on the first floor. Based on surveillance camera footage and contradictory accounts by a tenant of a first-floor suite surnamed Kuo (郭) and his girlfriend, a woman surnamed Huang (黃), prosecutors and fire investigators on Friday (Oct. 15) listed the couple as suspects in a suspected arson case.

After questioning Huang on Thursday, prosecutors have since found that she had a number of previous criminal convictions, including obstruction of personal freedom, coercion, and obtaining property by threats, reported CNA. She failed to pay the fines for some of these crimes and was forced to provide community service. Also, 10 years ago she was convicted for inciting others to hurl petrol bombs at a private residence.



Kuo is led away by police. (CNA photo)

Petrol bombing

According to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutor's Office, Huang, who goes by the nickname "Auntie Douhua," became acquainted with three teens surnamed Kuo (郭) and Hsueh (薛). In December of 2011, a teenage girl surnamed Hsu (許) rode Huang's scooter without a license as a friend sat on the back.

However, near 169, Hedong Road in Kaohsiung City's Qianjin District, Hsu plowed the scooter into a sedan parked on the side of the road, damaging both Huang's scooter and the other vehicle. When Huang learned of the accident, she took a group of people on Dec. 22 to demand compensation from Hsu's mother, a woman surnamed Li (李), but the two sides failed to come to an agreement.

Huang then instigated Kuo and Hsueh to drive to Li's residence and the next day and hurl homemade petrol bombs. The sidewalk and front gate became engulfed in flames, but they were quickly put out by neighbors using fire extinguishers.

After Li reported the incident to police, officers identified Kuo and Hsueh from surveillance camera footage and took the two teens into custody. When questioned by police, Huang denied any role in the incident.



Huang is led away by police. (CNA photo)

Following an investigation, prosecutors indicted Huang for offenses against public safety (公共危險罪). After a trial, the Kaohsiung District Court found Huang not guilty due to insufficient evidence.

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutor's Office appealed the case to the Taiwan High Court's Kaohsiung Branch. The court ruled that Huang's attempt to incite the two youths to throw petrol bombs and set fire to Li's property over a debt dispute constituted intimidation (恐嚇罪).

Therefore, in July 2015, she was sentenced to seven months in prison for intimidation. She appealed the conviction to the Supreme Court, which rejected her appeal and closed the case.

2021 Kaohsiung tower fire

When first being questioned about her actions just before the blaze started on Thursday, she admitted to lighting a sandalwood incense coil to repel mosquitoes but denied intentionally committing arson. She next gave prosecutors three contradicting accounts about what happened next.

First, she claimed that she tossed the sandalwood embers in a trash can. Later, she recanted her original statement and said that she had taken the embers away to dispose of them.

She then gave a third version of events, claiming that she forgot what she had done with the embers. The conflicting accounts about her actions before the fire started have led prosecutors to call Huang and Kuo back in for more questioning on Friday. At the end of the day, prosecutors released Kuo on bail of NT$60,000, but asked a court to keep Huang detained on suspicion of negligent homicide and offenses against public safety.