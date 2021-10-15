Alexa
Taiwan's Summer Formosa steam train trips arrive autumn

Three COVID delayed tours to be powered by ‘king of steam locomotives’

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/15 18:30
Summer Formosa stream train. (TRA photo)
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tickets are now available for Summer Formosa express trips along the eastern coast of Taiwan in autumn, previously put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced Friday (Oct. 15) the well-received Summer Formosa steam train rides will take place on Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Nov. 27, all on Saturday. The excursions will feature an express powered by locomotive DT668, dubbed the “king of steam locomotives.”

Train buffs are invited to explore the beauty of east Taiwan taking the rail service, running from Yuli in Hualien all the way to Taitung. It will stop at Fuli, a Hualien Township known for its premium rice, and scenic spots tucked away in the country’s fields and mountains, according to the TRA.

The NT$1,500 (US$54) ticket per trip comes with a limited-edition set of DT668 locomotive towels, launched to coincide with the quintuple stimulus voucher scheme. Tickets for the shuttle trains at the departure and terminal stations can also be booked.

Tickets for the cruise-style rail travel excursions will be available from 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 20). Visit the ticketing website to learn more.
