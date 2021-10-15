Tipsy Yoga brings funky fitness style to Taiwan

Tipsy Yoga is a great way to look after physical fitness and spiritual wellbeing. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo) Tipsy Yoga is a great way to look after physical fitness and spiritual wellbeing. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Combining wine, yoga, and contemporary art, the first-ever Tipsy Yoga event kicked off on Wednesday (Oct. 13) at Cloud Gallery in Neihu's Taipei Art District.

Beer, yoga and wine have been popular in Europe and America for years. In 2017, New York-based yoga instructor Eli Walker revealed tips to pair wine and yoga in her book titled, "Drunk Yoga: 50 Wine & Yoga Poses to Lift Your Spirit(s)."

The Tipsy Yoga classes will interest anyone who enjoys wine and staying fit by following a healthy lifestyle, taught by Yuan Yoga Studio (圓瑜珈) founder Vivian Huang (黃圓媛). The positively glowing yoga teacher aims to show people how to have fun and relax by doing yoga.

The course is inspired by young artist Zhan Yu-fan's (詹喻帆) series of artworks that salute well-known classics such as Vermeer's oil painting, "Girl with a Pearl Earring" and Caravaggio's "David with the Head of Goliath." Huang's curriculum is based on animal characters that appear in Zhan's centerpieces, starting with eagle poses, leading up to open shoulders, and then bear position for strengthening core muscles.

In the next stage, the team will introduce more related art pieces and wines, such as Tuscana Maremma Bianco 2018, Gran Reserva Cabemet Camenere Red Wine 2018, and Amarone della Valpolicella DOP 2017, provided by Wolfpack Wines (沃芙酒業).

"Don't worry about your glass being empty, just focus your mind on balancing to avoid spilling," Huang says. "Ok! Now you can take a sip," she adds after the class has done a wobbly warrior 3 pose, followed by a savasana.

"Some people may stop in front of the gallery because they have never been in one before," says Huang. "With interesting events like Tipsy Yoga, they will not miss out on tasty wine, creative ideas, and the opportunity for self-healing."

The founder of Cloud Gallery, Gary Lee (李青雲), shares that he participated in the first Art Yoga and it was a lot of fun — even without wine. He was pleasantly surprised by how many people attended Tipsy Yoga and he believes this will become a new way of looking at art.

There will be more Tipsy Yoga in November. See the website for more information.



(Yuan Yoga photo)



(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)