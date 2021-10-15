Alexa
Taiwan premier to donate 1 month's salary to Kaohsiung following tragic fire

Donation will go to Kaohsiung's Social Affairs Bureau and provide victims with medical treatment

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/15 16:31
Premier Su Tseng-chang (center) 

Premier Su Tseng-chang (center)  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet announced on Friday (Oct. 15) that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) will donate one month's income to Kaohsiung City Government and provide post-disaster relief and related economic support for those affected by the fire that broke out in the Cheng Chung Cheng building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng District.

Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said the fire led to the loss of many lives and that Su had expressed his condolences to all the victims and their families.

Luo added that in addition to instructing the Ministry of Health and Welfare to provide support and assistance to those injured, Su also ordered the ministry to investigate the cause of the blaze and immediately check the safety of similar high-risk buildings across the country, to ensure people's safety.

The spokesperson said that Su will also donate one month's income to Kaohsiung City Government’s Social Affairs Bureau to assist the victims and their families with follow-up medical treatment, rehabilitation, and financial support.

Additionally, the Presidential Office stated earlier that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) each donated one month’s income, while the Democratic Progressive Party Central Committee will donate NT$1 million.
