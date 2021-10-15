MSIG investing in employees’ wellbeing

MSIG Asia with CEO Alan Wilson invited employees across Asia to gain insights into building resilience & mental readiness with Guinness World Record holder Chris Bertish





Recognising the need to invest in caring for employees' mental wellbeing, MSIG has been ramping up online activities to engage its employees since the pandemic outbreak





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 October 2021 - As part of its continuous internal engagement efforts for the wellbeing of its employees, MSIG Asia invited its 4,700 employees across the region to take time off yesterday while a vast majority are still working from home, to hear from international motivational speaker and best-selling author, Chris Bertish, at its regional townhall aptly themed "Readiness, Resilience, Responsibility".









Speaking virtually through Teams Live Event, Bertish shared his personal stories on resilience, and the importance of being mentally ready in the face of challenges, even life-threatening moments. He urged MSIG employees at the end of his presentation: "If we build the readiness, we build the resilience, and we build it into a purpose greater than ourselves to be able to give back to help others and look after ourselves, our clients and nature, we can overcome obstacles, any challenge any change and we can literally achieve anything, even the seemingly impossible."





In a fireside chat with CEO Alan Wilson, they talked about the importance of trust which is fundamental to MSIG because as a general insurer being in the business of mitigating risk, at the heart of what the MSIG sells is a promise that when something adverse happens then the company will help them out.

Taking one of the most voted question from the floor about how Bertish got through 93 days in his expedition across the Atlantic Ocean without a phone and connection to the outside world, Bertish responded by admitting he did not have any down time to feel lonely when he was occupied with challenges such as navigation, leaks, paddling for over 15 hours a day, the weather, and even sharks.

The townhall received tremendously positive feedback from employees and directors from all across the region.

"Chris' advice on building trust, resilience and mitigating risk is particularly applicable to our industry. Getting everyone to share a common purpose is a good advice for MSIG Asia as we embark on ambitious goals for the decade!" -- Ajit Nair, Board Director, MS First Capital

"Excellent session, and I found it very inspirational!" -- Dato' Mohd Sallehuddin Din Othman, Chairman, MSIG Malaysia

"Chris' sharing on resilience and the power of teamwork is incredibly pertinent during these times." -- Amanda Lim, Human Resource Manager, MSIG Asia

"It is so true that we have to take care of ourselves first and foremost in the face of challenges. When we take care of ourselves, we can then be able to give back to the people around us. This is the crux of mental wellbeing and I couldn't agree with Chris more!" -- Eric Peter, Head of Internal Audit, MSIG Asia

"I'm glad to have attended this inspiring session!" -- Anindeta Dewi, Senior Manager, Claims, MSIG Asia

Since the pandemic outbreak began in 2020, MSIG Asia, recognising the need to invest in the caring for the wellbeing of its employees, has been ramping up engagement activities through virtual platforms. Besides yesterday's inspirational talk by Bertish and a recent educational webinar on biodiversity, which is a sustainability focus for MSIG, there were also online quizzes and virtual activities such as craft workshops with employees' family, workout sessions, health talks, and festive activities such as for Christmas, the Mid-Autumn Festival, Singapore's National Day and more.





More about Chris Bertish

Bertish is a Guinness World Record holder for being the first person to cross the Atlantic Ocean on a stand-up paddle board. He was named one of the "Top-100 Genius Icons" by Global Genius 100, and "Leaders of Innovation and Creativity" by the Einstein Institute in 2018. He enjoys traveling the world to inspire others with his stories of courage, determination and resilience in overcoming insurmountable odds to achieve seemingly impossible goals and dreams, while raising awareness for challenging ocean conservation and climate change issues globally.

About MSIG Asia Pte Ltd (“MSIG Asia”)

MSIG, a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, is Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 46 countries globally. The Group is amongst the world's top 10 non-life insurance groups based on gross revenue. It is the number one Japanese insurer with A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Korea, India and Taiwan. Located in Singapore, MSIG Asia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited.

msig-asia.com





#MSIGAsia