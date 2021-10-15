Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/15 15:10
A man looks at his fishing rod on a breakwater in front of the mediterranean sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatt...
Members of La Legion, an elite unit of the Spanish Army, react before the start of a military parade celebrating a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispani...
Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague,...
People hold up the flashlights of their mobile phones during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 10, ...
Global Justice campaigners carry fake coffins to highlight the number of COVID-19 deaths globally, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Britain is takin...
A soccer fan holds a sigh, during the World Cup 2022 group G qualifying soccer match between South Africa and Ethiopia at Soccer City stadium in Johan...
A view of the sail boats taking part in the 53rd edition of the traditional "Barcolana" regatta in the gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy, Sunday, O...
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, attempt to score with an overhead kick during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Portuga...
England's John Stones, centre, falls as he attempts a shot on goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between England and Hunga...
A cargo Boeing 777 of China Southern Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Shanghai is silhouetted against the Sun with a Sun spot, a result of solar acti...

OCT. 8-14, 2021

A week in which Extinction Rebellion blocked an intersection by the Hague in the Netherlands and Global Justice highlighted deaths from COVID-19 in London. Soldiers celebrated Hispanic day in Madrid as Saharawi refugees attended a rally ahead of National Unity Day. The England soccer team played Hungary in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium as Kylian Mbappe celebrated France winning the Nations League Cup in Milan.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Gregorio Borgia.

