AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A cargo Boeing 777 of China Southern Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Shanghai is silhouetted against the Sun with a Sun spot, a result of solar acti... A cargo Boeing 777 of China Southern Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Shanghai is silhouetted against the Sun with a Sun spot, a result of solar activity, over the village of Podolye, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

England's John Stones, centre, falls as he attempts a shot on goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between England and Hunga... England's John Stones, centre, falls as he attempts a shot on goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, attempt to score with an overhead kick during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Portuga... Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, attempt to score with an overhead kick during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Luxembourg at the Algarve stadium outside Faro, Portugal, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Joao Matos)

A view of the sail boats taking part in the 53rd edition of the traditional "Barcolana" regatta in the gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy, Sunday, O... A view of the sail boats taking part in the 53rd edition of the traditional "Barcolana" regatta in the gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paolo Giovannini)

A soccer fan holds a sigh, during the World Cup 2022 group G qualifying soccer match between South Africa and Ethiopia at Soccer City stadium in Johan... A soccer fan holds a sigh, during the World Cup 2022 group G qualifying soccer match between South Africa and Ethiopia at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Global Justice campaigners carry fake coffins to highlight the number of COVID-19 deaths globally, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Britain is takin... Global Justice campaigners carry fake coffins to highlight the number of COVID-19 deaths globally, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Britain is taking part in a World Trade Organisation intellectual property meeting to boost the number of vaccinations world wide. The campaigners want large pharmaceuticals companies to drop patents on COVID-19 drugs to allow poorer nations to vaccinate their populations. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

People hold up the flashlights of their mobile phones during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 10, ... People hold up the flashlights of their mobile phones during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Poland's constitutional court ruled Thursday that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash, a decision likely to embolden the country's right-wing government and worsen its already troubled relationship with the EU. Sign at center reads, "One leader, one party, one creed. Once it was Stalinism, now it's Kaczynski'ism." (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague,... Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Members of La Legion, an elite unit of the Spanish Army, react before the start of a military parade celebrating a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispani... Members of La Legion, an elite unit of the Spanish Army, react before the start of a military parade celebrating a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A man looks at his fishing rod on a breakwater in front of the mediterranean sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatt... A man looks at his fishing rod on a breakwater in front of the mediterranean sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

OCT. 8-14, 2021

A week in which Extinction Rebellion blocked an intersection by the Hague in the Netherlands and Global Justice highlighted deaths from COVID-19 in London. Soldiers celebrated Hispanic day in Madrid as Saharawi refugees attended a rally ahead of National Unity Day. The England soccer team played Hungary in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium as Kylian Mbappe celebrated France winning the Nations League Cup in Milan.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Gregorio Borgia.

