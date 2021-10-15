BC-GLF--CJ Cup Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Thursday
|Summit Club
|Las Vegas
|Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
|First Round
|Robert Streb
|29-32—61
|Keith Mitchell
|30-32—62
|Harry Higgs
|31-33—64
|Hudson Swafford
|32-33—65
|Sergio Garcia
|33-32—65
|Viktor Hovland
|32-33—65
|Aaron Wise
|33-33—66
|Jhonattan Vegas
|34-32—66
|Cameron Smith
|32-34—66
|Hideki Matsuyama
|34-32—66
|Scottie Scheffler
|33-33—66
|Ian Poulter
|33-33—66
|Rickie Fowler
|32-34—66
|Jordan Spieth
|34-32—66
|Max Homa
|34-33—67
|K.H. Lee
|33-34—67
|Collin Morikawa
|35-32—67
|Brian Harman
|33-34—67
|Joaquin Niemann
|35-32—67
|Erik van Rooyen
|33-34—67
|Sam Burns
|35-32—67
|Tyrrell Hatton
|34-33—67
|Brooks Koepka
|34-33—67
|Talor Gooch
|33-34—67
|Harold Varner III
|34-33—67
|Chris Kirk
|34-34—68
|Joohyung Kim
|36-32—68
|Paul Casey
|34-34—68
|Adam Scott
|35-33—68
|Tony Finau
|36-32—68
|Sungjae Im
|34-34—68
|Rory McIlroy
|34-34—68
|Tommy Fleetwood
|35-33—68
|Seonghyeon Kim
|34-34—68
|Cam Davis
|36-32—68
|Gary Woodland
|36-32—68
|Kevin Na
|34-34—68
|Russell Henley
|32-36—68
|Maverick McNealy
|33-36—69
|Minkyu Kim
|34-35—69
|Stewart Cink
|35-34—69
|Webb Simpson
|34-35—69
|Sebastián Muñoz
|34-35—69
|Justin Thomas
|38-31—69
|Lucas Glover
|38-31—69
|Xander Schauffele
|38-31—69
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|32-37—69
|Jaekyeong Lee
|36-33—69
|Marc Leishman
|33-37—70
|Abraham Ancer
|36-34—70
|Keegan Bradley
|34-36—70
|Byeong Hun An
|36-34—70
|Kevin Kisner
|34-36—70
|Matt Jones
|34-36—70
|Louis Oosthuizen
|34-36—70
|Mackenzie Hughes
|36-35—71
|Carlos Ortiz
|36-35—71
|Sung Kang
|35-36—71
|Cameron Tringale
|37-34—71
|Tom Hoge
|35-36—71
|Sanghun Shin
|35-36—71
|Patton Kizzire
|37-34—71
|Patrick Reed
|37-34—71
|Si Woo Kim
|35-36—71
|Alex Noren
|36-36—72
|Charl Schwartzel
|37-35—72
|Emiliano Grillo
|37-35—72
|Charley Hoffman
|34-38—72
|Branden Grace
|35-37—72
|Harris English
|36-37—73
|Shane Lowry
|37-36—73
|Jason Day
|35-38—73
|Yoseop Seo
|36-38—74
|Hanbyeol Kim
|36-38—74
|Dustin Johnson
|34-40—74
|Kevin Streelman
|39-36—75
|Justin Rose
|41-34—75
|Jason Kokrak
|38-39—77