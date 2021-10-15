Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--CJ Cup Scores

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 14:13
BC-GLF--CJ Cup Scores

BC-GLF--CJ Cup Scores,0407 CJ Cup at Summit Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Thursday
Summit Club
Las Vegas
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
First Round
Robert Streb 29-32—61
Keith Mitchell 30-32—62
Harry Higgs 31-33—64
Hudson Swafford 32-33—65
Sergio Garcia 33-32—65
Viktor Hovland 32-33—65
Aaron Wise 33-33—66
Jhonattan Vegas 34-32—66
Cameron Smith 32-34—66
Hideki Matsuyama 34-32—66
Scottie Scheffler 33-33—66
Ian Poulter 33-33—66
Rickie Fowler 32-34—66
Jordan Spieth 34-32—66
Max Homa 34-33—67
K.H. Lee 33-34—67
Collin Morikawa 35-32—67
Brian Harman 33-34—67
Joaquin Niemann 35-32—67
Erik van Rooyen 33-34—67
Sam Burns 35-32—67
Tyrrell Hatton 34-33—67
Brooks Koepka 34-33—67
Talor Gooch 33-34—67
Harold Varner III 34-33—67
Chris Kirk 34-34—68
Joohyung Kim 36-32—68
Paul Casey 34-34—68
Adam Scott 35-33—68
Tony Finau 36-32—68
Sungjae Im 34-34—68
Rory McIlroy 34-34—68
Tommy Fleetwood 35-33—68
Seonghyeon Kim 34-34—68
Cam Davis 36-32—68
Gary Woodland 36-32—68
Kevin Na 34-34—68
Russell Henley 32-36—68
Maverick McNealy 33-36—69
Minkyu Kim 34-35—69
Stewart Cink 35-34—69
Webb Simpson 34-35—69
Sebastián Muñoz 34-35—69
Justin Thomas 38-31—69
Lucas Glover 38-31—69
Xander Schauffele 38-31—69
Rasmus Hojgaard 32-37—69
Jaekyeong Lee 36-33—69
Marc Leishman 33-37—70
Abraham Ancer 36-34—70
Keegan Bradley 34-36—70
Byeong Hun An 36-34—70
Kevin Kisner 34-36—70
Matt Jones 34-36—70
Louis Oosthuizen 34-36—70
Mackenzie Hughes 36-35—71
Carlos Ortiz 36-35—71
Sung Kang 35-36—71
Cameron Tringale 37-34—71
Tom Hoge 35-36—71
Sanghun Shin 35-36—71
Patton Kizzire 37-34—71
Patrick Reed 37-34—71
Si Woo Kim 35-36—71
Alex Noren 36-36—72
Charl Schwartzel 37-35—72
Emiliano Grillo 37-35—72
Charley Hoffman 34-38—72
Branden Grace 35-37—72
Harris English 36-37—73
Shane Lowry 37-36—73
Jason Day 35-38—73
Yoseop Seo 36-38—74
Hanbyeol Kim 36-38—74
Dustin Johnson 34-40—74
Kevin Streelman 39-36—75
Justin Rose 41-34—75
Jason Kokrak 38-39—77

Updated : 2021-10-15 15:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%