Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek

Public urged not to catch, fish, or feed the invasive creatures originally from North America

  202
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/15 15:07
Red swamp crayfish caught in a creek in Hsinchu. (Hsinchu City Government photo)

Red swamp crayfish caught in a creek in Hsinchu. (Hsinchu City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu City Moat has been swamped by thousands of red swamp crayfish, also known as Louisiana crawfish, posing a threat to the local environment.

Native to freshwater bodies in North America, the creatures are believed to have been illegally released into the creek near the historic site of East Gate in Hsinchu City, north Taiwan, according to the city government.

Over 3,000 Louisiana crawfish were caught in just five days, indicating the extent to which the invasive species is affecting the moat’s ecosystems. Officials say the crayfish were introduced in the 1980s, but have gone out of favor with local farmers, who have dumped the creatures because their meat is unappealing.

Anyone releasing the crawfish faces a fine of somewhere between NT$50,000 (US$1,785) and NT$250,000 pursuant to the Wildlife Conservation Act. There is also a ban on catching, fishing, or feeding the creatures, said the city government.

Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek

Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Red swamp crayfish caught in a creek in Hsinchu. (Hsinchu City Government photos)
crayfish
crawfish
Hsinchu City
Hsinchu City Moat
Taiwan
invasive species

RELATED ARTICLES

Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
2021/10/14 18:54
Medical Taiwan fair to speed up links between biomedicine and technology
Medical Taiwan fair to speed up links between biomedicine and technology
2021/10/14 17:50
China says US inflaming tensions with Taiwan and India
China says US inflaming tensions with Taiwan and India
2021/10/14 17:35
Nearly 60% of Taiwanese worried about possible war
Nearly 60% of Taiwanese worried about possible war
2021/10/14 17:14
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
2021/10/14 16:18

Updated : 2021-10-15 16:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%