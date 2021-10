A man pauses while paddling across a lake as he takes advantage of a warm fall day, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Shawnee, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A man pauses while paddling across a lake as he takes advantage of a warm fall day, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Shawnee, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is flipped over by Washington Football Team linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) in the second half of an NF... New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is flipped over by Washington Football Team linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman stands with his child, Charlie Freeman, during a workout ahead of the NLCS playoff baseball game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2... Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman stands with his child, Charlie Freeman, during a workout ahead of the NLCS playoff baseball game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Beachgoers lie on the sand as workers continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Huntington Beach re... Beachgoers lie on the sand as workers continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Huntington Beach reopened its shoreline after water testing results came back with non-detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in ocean water, city officials and California State Parks announced. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The words "Expect Us" are spray painted on the base of the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park as Indigenous and environmental activists protest i... The words "Expect Us" are spray painted on the base of the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park as Indigenous and environmental activists protest in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The words are part of the phrase "Respect Us, or Expect Us" which indigenous women have been using while protesting oil company Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline through Minnesota. President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A 33-year-old mother of three from central Texas is escorted down the hall by clinic administrator Kathaleen Pittman prior to getting an abortion, Sat... A 33-year-old mother of three from central Texas is escorted down the hall by clinic administrator Kathaleen Pittman prior to getting an abortion, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La. The woman was one of more than a dozen patients who arrived at the abortion clinic, mostly from Texas, where the nation's most restrictive abortion law remains in effect. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Ind... Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

William Shatner, center, describes what the g-forces of the Blue Origin lift off did to his face as Chris Boshuizen, left, and Glen de Vries all look ... William Shatner, center, describes what the g-forces of the Blue Origin lift off did to his face as Chris Boshuizen, left, and Glen de Vries all look on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The "Star Trek" actor and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule, then safely parachuted back to Earth in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Boston Red Sox celebrate after beating the Tampa Bay Rays on a sacrifice fly ball by Enrique Hernandez (5) during the ninth inning during Game 4 o... The Boston Red Sox celebrate after beating the Tampa Bay Rays on a sacrifice fly ball by Enrique Hernandez (5) during the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-5. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Tatanka Gibson of the Haliwa-Saponi/Nansemond Tribal Nations leads attendees in song and dance during a gathering marking Indigenous Peoples Day at Pe... Tatanka Gibson of the Haliwa-Saponi/Nansemond Tribal Nations leads attendees in song and dance during a gathering marking Indigenous Peoples Day at Penn Treaty Park in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm, Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denmark, Maine. The farm complex was... Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm, Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denmark, Maine. The farm complex was built in the 1830s. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

OCT. 8 - 14, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com