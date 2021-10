TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Oct. 15) reported four imported breakthrough COVID-19 cases, half of which were vaccinated with China's Sinovac.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) that afternoon announced four imported COVID cases and no local infections. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 846.