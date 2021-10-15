Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's state-run mouthpiece the Global Times on Thursday (Oct. 14) posted an editorial in which it warned that the dispatch of U.S. forces to defend Taiwan would deal a "death blow" to American soldiers.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said the ongoing incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) were "destabilizing" and heightened the chances of "miscalculation." He then highlighted that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan was "rock solid" and that it ensured the "maintenance of peace and stability across the strait."

In an editorial released on Thursday, China's state-operated tabloid wrote that the term "rock-solid," frequently used by the Biden administration, can "deceive and appease radical forces" in Taiwan, but will never deter China. It vowed that the communist country will continue to strengthen its military to gain "decisive and overwhelming leverage" to resolve the "Taiwan question."

It claimed that Taiwan cannot rely on Washington to "fight to the death" with China and is merely "playing geopolitical tricks." The author alleged that the U.S. is playing the "Taiwan card" to impede China's rise, but is not something the Western power is willing to lose lives over.

The article argued that the U.S. has "lost its strength to make 'rock solid' commitments to Taiwan." It argued that the Taiwan Strait is now within striking range of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which China now believes is strong enough to blunt any "military interference" by the U.S.

The state-owned voice box then warned Washington that sending its naval and air forces to defend Taiwan would be a "death blow to U.S. soldiers." Threatening nuclear war, it said China now has second-strike capabilities with the DF-41 road-mobile and JL-3 submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles.

According to the author, when China decides to resolve the "Taiwan question" with force, Taiwan will be a repeat of the fall of Nanjing in 1949. It purported that when the battle for Taiwan plays out in the same way as the Chinese Civil War, abandonment of Taiwan will be Washington's "inevitable choice."