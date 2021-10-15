Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 in playoff thriller, advance to NLCS

San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division S... San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers, middle, hands the ball to manager Gabe Kapler during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National Lea... San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers, middle, hands the ball to manager Gabe Kapler during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager moves out of the way of a pitch from San Francisco Giants' Tyler Rogers during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a base... Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager moves out of the way of a pitch from San Francisco Giants' Tyler Rogers during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, middle, reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game 5 of a baseba... San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, middle, reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Treinen pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division... Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Treinen pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb celebrates after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the seventh inning of Game 5 of a bas... San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb celebrates after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the seventh inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, left, hits a single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a b... Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, left, hits a single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager strikes out against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Divisi... Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager strikes out against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Divisi... Los Angeles Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb during the second inning of Game 5 of a baseba... Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb during the second inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits a single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball... Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits a single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts takes a lead off second base during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series agains... Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts takes a lead off second base during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb, middle, meets on the mound with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and catcher Buster Posey during the fourth in... San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb, middle, meets on the mound with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and catcher Buster Posey during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb smiles after throwing Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner out at first base during the fourth inning of Game 5 ... San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb smiles after throwing Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner out at first base during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Ser... San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and prized midseason acquisition Max Scherzer came out of the bullpen for a save, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night and into the NL Championship Series.

Bellinger's big hit came after a 3-for-14 showing this postseason and capped a scintillating NL Division Series it seemed nobody wanted to see end given the talent and win totals involved in the latest exciting chapter of this storied rivalry.

Mookie Betts had a postseason career-high four hits and will lead the next step in LA's championship defense at Atlanta for Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday.

Camilo Doval plunked Justin Turner with one out in the ninth and Gavin Lux then singled before Bellinger delivered his most meaningful hit in a scrutinized season.

Scherzer, the Game 3 loser who came from Washington at the trade deadline, closed out a best-of-five series certain to go down among the several classics these franchises have played — right up there with the 1951 and ’62 clubs that each matched up in three-game tiebreakers for the NL pennant that the Giants won each time.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports