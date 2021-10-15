Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds another two brands to delivery menu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced this week it is adding two new delivery-only brands to its menu.

The company recently acquired the virtual branding rights for Chili House and Ben Teppanyaki, according to a press release. Chili House is known for its Sichuan cuisine, while Ben Teppanyaki is one of the leading premium teppanyaki chains in Taiwan.

JustKitchen began offering Chili House-branded items in mid-September at 13 of its ghost kitchen locations. For now, only two spoke kitchens have Ben Teppanyaki items available for delivery, however, more locations will be added in the near future.

“The additions of Chili House and Ben Teppanyaki to our growing portfolio of third-party brands strengthens our position as the leading ghost kitchen partner in Taiwan. I am honored that each business chose to work with JustKitchen as these local hero brands are treasured by Taiwanese both locally and abroad,” said Just Kitchen CEO Jason Chen (陳星豪).

“The offering of menu items from these new brands to our delivery-only customers also validates JustKitchen as being able to execute on the preparation of food to some of the highest standards,” Chen added.

The Taiwan ghost kitchen operator has locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It also has plans to expand overseas in the U.S., Singapore, and the Philippines.