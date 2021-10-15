Alexa
Centenary exhibition revisits legacy of Taiwan Cultural Association

I-Mei Foods store in Taipei a former base for Chiang Wei-shui, founder of the association

By Jessica Ou, Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/15 12:25
An exhibition at the National Museum of Taiwan History celebrates the centennial of the Taiwan Cultural Association. 

An exhibition at the National Museum of Taiwan History celebrates the centennial of the Taiwan Cultural Association.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A special exhibition for the centennial of the founding of the Taiwan Cultural Association (TCA) will celebrate the role of the organization in shaping the country’s cultural development and civil movements.

Starting Wednesday (Oct. 13) at the National Museum of Taiwan History in Tainan, the exhibition takes a peek into how Taiwan’s intellectuals responded to challenges during the Japanese colonial period (1895-1945).

Highlights of the show include technology-enabled recreations of scenes, stories and some of the most prominent figures in the country’s resistance movement against Japanese rule in the 1920s. There are also handwritten letters by Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水), a Taiwanese physician, activist and founder of TCA.

Chiang established the association on Oct. 17 in 1921, which would later become a leading force in Taiwan’s cultural enlightenment movement. The Daan Hospital where he practiced his profession and now an I-Mei Foods store on Yangping North Road in Taipei, served as the de facto headquarters of the association.

The democracy pioneer used the hospital as a hub for treating not only patients but “the country.” The medical institute would double as a base for launching a newspaper and a bookshop in many of the initiatives he spearheaded as part of his legacy.

The exhibition runs from Oct. 13, 2021, through July 24, 2022.
