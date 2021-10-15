Alexa
NASA Hackathon Taipei #SpaceApps challenge winners unveiled

Initiatives expand knowledge of physics, help combat loss of insect biodiversity, among other ideas

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/15 11:40
(<a href="https://2021.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/map" target="_blank">NASA Space Apps Ch</a>allenge screenshot)

(NASA Space Apps Challenge screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Winning teams from one of the most anticipated space apps challenges in Taiwan were unveiled on Thursday (Oct. 14), with initiatives this year set to solve social and environmental problems to make a better world.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Taipei City Government, National Space Organization (NSPO) of National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs), and g0v Jothon jointly hosted the 2021 NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon in Taipei from Oct. 2-3. The event provided a platform to showcase Taiwan's innovative solutions on a global stage, marking the competition's 10th anniversary.

The first-place team — PLUTO.EDU.TW — aims to develop an open-sourced curriculum for Taiwanese students regardless of their socio-economic background. The curriculum is designed to teach basic physics and how to build a low-cost, high-altitude balloon capable of reaching near-space, "letting knowledge not only exist in textbooks but permeate our lives."

(YouTube, Pluto.edu.tw screenshot)

The second-place winner — Ani's Cuff — also aims to leverage open-sourced information, including data from Taiwan's space agency and NASA's Earthdata Search, to solve a problem. The team has created "de Bugger," a geographic bio-info viewer, which displays the habitat distributions of native insect species in Taiwan.

The comprehensive temporal geo-spatial information enables users to gain a better picture of the distributions of selected species according to their geographical features, from vegetation to rainfall, elevation to land cover, and by different time frames. The design should benefit biodiversity and serve as a useful tool to make decisions and take action.

(Event page screenshot)

This year's competition saw 38 teams and 182 participants, with each team for the first time submitting their solutions in English. Submissions included topics ranging from light curvature to mapping space trash in real time, calculating the impact of COVID-19, and combating the loss of insect biodiversity, AIT said.
hackathon
AIT

