Aradhana, center, wife of Deepak chand, a school teacher who was killed in Kashmir, mourns before the cremation in Jammu, India, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.... Aradhana, center, wife of Deepak chand, a school teacher who was killed in Kashmir, mourns before the cremation in Jammu, India, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Assailants fatally shot two schoolteachers in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday in a sudden rise in targeted killings of civilians in the disputed region, police said. Authorities blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack in the outskirts of Srinagar, the region's main city. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

In this photo taken with a long shutter speed, members of the Netherlands team compete in the men's pursuit during the Speed Skating China Open, a tes... In this photo taken with a long shutter speed, members of the Netherlands team compete in the men's pursuit during the Speed Skating China Open, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Lawmakers file out after the lower house was dissolved at an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in T... Lawmakers file out after the lower house was dissolved at an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Women share a light moment as visitors wearing face masks take picture underneath colorful umbrellas on display along a hutong alley near Qianmen Aven... Women share a light moment as visitors wearing face masks take picture underneath colorful umbrellas on display along a hutong alley near Qianmen Avenue, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, is displayed at the University of Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct... The "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, is displayed at the University of Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Danish artist Jens Galschioet is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong memorializing the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline loomed for its removal Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A Nepalese woman rides a swing set up as part of festivities for Dashain in Dhulikhel, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Dashain,... A Nepalese woman rides a swing set up as part of festivities for Dashain in Dhulikhel, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Dashain, the most important religious festival of Nepal's Hindus, commemorates the victory of the gods over demons. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Dancers pose for photos at a park in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Dancers pose for photos at a park in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa reacts during an interview at a restaurant in Taguig city, Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Nob... Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa reacts during an interview at a restaurant in Taguig city, Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Oct. 8-14, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

