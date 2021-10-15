All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|7
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Anaheim 4, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 4, Chicago 2
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Buffalo 5, Montreal 1
Ottawa 3, Toronto 2
Columbus 8, Arizona 2
Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.