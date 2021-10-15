Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bucs' Richard Sherman out for game with hamstring injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 08:52
Bucs' Richard Sherman out for game with hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the game after leaving against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers were already without linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) on Thursday night. Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback who has been dealing with offseason legal issues, walked off the field without his helmet during an Eagles scoring drive in the first quarter.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the past three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL’s top defenders with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-15 10:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%