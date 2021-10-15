Alexa
4 hospitalized with burns in Northern California plane crash

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 08:57
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Four people are in critical condition after they were pulled from an airplane that went down Thursday afternoon near a private airstrip in Sacramento County, fire officials said.

The plane landed in the front yard of a home and caused a small vegetation fire that was quickly extinguished, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told television stations ABC 10 and KCRA 3.

The plane landed in the Wilton area, southeast of Sacramento and east of Elk Grove.

The plane went down near the privately operated Alta Mesa Airpark, which has a 2,600-foot runway typically open only to residents living next to the tarmac, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn told the newspaper that no one on the ground was injured and no structures were threatened by the crash.

The four people were extricated and were in critical condition with burns, fire officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration had yet to identify the type of aircraft that crashed.

The crash came four days after the pilot of a twin-engine plane crashed in a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a delivery driver on the ground and burning homes.

While the cause of Monday's Southern California crash is still under investigation, the pilot disregarded repeated pleas from an air traffic controller to increase altitude and stay on course.

Updated : 2021-10-15 10:52 GMT+08:00

