Tamp Bay's Gronkowski, Philadelphia's Johnson inactive

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 07:16
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and Philadelphia right tackle Lane Johnson (personal) will both miss their third straight game Thursday night.

Also, linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) are out for the Buccaneers. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Inactive for the Eagles are: quarterback Gardner Minshew, cornerback Mac McCain, center Jack Anderson and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden, quarerback Kyle Trask, and guard Nick Leverett are the other inactives for Tampa Bay.

Updated : 2021-10-15 09:21 GMT+08:00

