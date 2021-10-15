Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bears place running back Damien Williams on COVID-19 list

By Associated Press
2021/10/15 06:32
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) reacts after scoring at touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL footbal...

Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) reacts after scoring at touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL footbal...

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, putting his status for their game against the Green Bay Packers in question.

The Bears (3-2) are already missing their leading rusher with David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee.

Williams is second on the team with 137 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 64 yards and a score last week, helping the Bears win at Las Vegas.

Williams, who scored two late touchdowns in Kansas City's Super Bowl 54 win over San Francisco, signed with the Bears in March after opting out of the 2020 season.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) were held out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-15 08:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Taiwan planning on reopening borders to fully vaccinated migrant workers
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwanese can stop wearing masks when vaccination rate reaches 70%: Expert
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Taiwan can issue fines for those using phones at red lights
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%